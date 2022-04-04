(CNN) The US Mint has announced the next five women to appear on American quarters.

Eleanor Roosevelt was one of the most influential first ladies in US history, using her platform to champion causes such as racial justice, women's suffrage and disability rights. She continued her activism even after her time in the White House, going on to chair the United Nations Human Rights Commission and help write the 1948 United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

Edith Kanakaʻole was an Indigenous Hawaiian hula teacher who helped preserve her native culture and traditions as part of the Hawaiian renaissance of the 1970s. Maria Tallchief , who broke barriers as a Native American dancer, is regarded as the first American prima ballerina.

"The range of accomplishments and experiences of these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country," Ventris C. Gibson, deputy director of the US Mint, said in a statement. "I am proud that the Mint continues to connect America through coins by honoring these pioneering women and their groundbreaking contributions to our society."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen selected the 2023 honorees with input from the Smithsonian Institution's American Women's History Initiative, the National Women's History Museum, and the Congressional Bipartisan Women's Caucus, according to the US Mint.