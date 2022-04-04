3 charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an off-duty Houston-area deputy

(CNN) Three people are facing capital murder charges after an off-duty Harris County deputy was shot and killed while leaving a grocery store with his wife, officials said.

Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, and his wife were walking to their truck at a Houston-area store around 8:35 p.m. Thursday when they saw a black Nissan Altima backed up to their vehicle and two men underneath the truck, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release

The men were allegedly trying to steal the truck's catalytic converter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter

Almendarez told his wife to get somewhere safe and went toward the Nissan, which by that point had three people inside, according to the news release. As Almendarez approached, the people inside the car opened fire, hitting him multiple times, the news release said.

The deputy was able to return fire, shooting at least two of the suspects before they quickly drove away, the release said.

