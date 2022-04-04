An elderly Sikh man visiting New York was allegedly attacked. Now police are investigating it as a hate crime

(CNN) Nirmal Singh had only been visiting in New York City for two weeks when he was allegedly punched in the nose while walking, according to police.

The 70-year-old Sikh man is visiting from Punjab, India and is staying at the Sikh Cultural Society, a well-known religious and cultural center in the South Richmond Hill section of Queens.

Singh was attacked while returning to the gurdwara, the Sikh temple , when he was punched in the face, he told CNN through his translator Monday.

The incident, which police said Monday was an unprovoked attack, is being investigated by the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force.

"It was horrific and heartbreaking to see an elderly man in such bad shape," Gurinder Singh, a Richmond Hill resident who saw the victim sitting outside the cultural center minutes after the attack told CNN. "People come to America to get a better life, but then something like this happens."

