Baby seal rescued after it was found wandering the streets of Long Island

(CNN) Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby seal was spotted scooting through a traffic circle.

"Some of our officers responded and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway," a Facebook post from the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Residents called police after the seal was seen wandering through a Long Island parking lot, police Sergeant Jim Cavanagh told CNN. The seal made its way toward the entrance of a nearby hotel before it was contained in the traffic circle, Cavanagh said.

"What we believe happened is that the seal swam up the Potomac River, probably behind a big school of alewife fish," Cavanagh explained. "The seal probably climbed up out of the river ending up in a park. There, it probably just got turned around and then traveled somewhere between 500 and 700 feet into the traffic circle."

The New York Marine Resource Center sent a team to help retrieve the baby seal and it was brought to a rehabilitation center in Riverhead, rescue center Program Director Maxine Montello told CNN.

Read More