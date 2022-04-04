New York man indicted on multiple hate crime charges in attacks on 7 Asian women

(CNN) A man who allegedly assaulted seven Asian women over about a three hour period in New York City in late February has been indicted on multiple hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Steven Zajonc, 28, is charged with six felony counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and seven counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor hate crime.

CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Zajonc and has reached out to the Legal Aid Society to inquire whether its lawyers are representing him.

On February 27, Zajonc allegedly began a series of unprovoked attacks on the women on the east side of Manhattan, according to the district attorney's office.

"These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears AAPI communities, particularly AAPI women, in our City continue to face," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in the release.

