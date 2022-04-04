Dallas concert where 1 was killed and 16 were injured did not have a permit, police chief says

(CNN) The Dallas concert that left one dead and 16 injured did not have a permit, according to Dallas Police Chief Edgardo "Eddie" Garcia.

"This crime is a prime example that non-permitted and promoted events can lead to violence," Garcia said. "This, of course, can happen at any event, but [with] a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds, making sure events are as safe as possible and comply with our city ordinances."

The event organizer did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

A flyer obtained by CNN affiliate KTVT-TV described the event as an all-day field party featuring several rappers. The concert was believed to have been attended by several thousand people, KTVT reported.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and learned multiple victims -- including three juveniles -- were shot while attending the concert on Cleveland Road.

