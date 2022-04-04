Brynn Anderson/AP North Carolina forward Brady Manek celebrates after scoring against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 4. North Carolina led 40-25 at halftime. In pictures: Kansas plays North Carolina for NCAA title

Brynn Anderson/AP North Carolina forward Brady Manek celebrates after scoring against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 4. North Carolina led 40-25 at halftime.

Two powerhouse basketball schools, Kansas and North Carolina, are looking to add to their illustrious trophy cabinets on Monday night.

The two blue bloods are playing in New Orleans in the final of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas (33-6) came into the game as the favorite, one of the top-seeded teams in the tournament. The Jayhawks defeated Villanova in the semifinals on Saturday and have a balanced attack led by Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji. This would be their fourth national title and their first since 2008.

North Carolina (29-9) is seeking its sixth national title and first since 2017. Despite their pedigree, the Tar Heels started this year's tournament as a longshot 8-seed. But they knocked off another top seed, Baylor, on their way to the Final Four, and on Saturday they defeated archrival Duke. Their standout players include sharpshooter Caleb Love and big man Armando Bacot.

A North Carolina win would cap off an amazing first season for head coach Hubert Davis, who took the reins when Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams retired. Kansas is led by Bill Self, who coached the Jayhawks' title team in 2008 and replaced Williams when Williams left Kansas to coach North Carolina.