Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

(CNN) For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy.

Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it.

"In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just hasn't been the medical demand to merit serious investigation," Dr. Kyle Staller, director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, said via email.

"It may also be a case of obviousness, meaning it doesn't take multiple studies to know that coffee induces bowel movements when it's such a part of many people's daily lives."

Coffee's effect on colon activity might have more to do with special compounds than just caffeine.

There just might be something special about coffee, and the research that exists proves "that patients are right," said Staller, also an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Some small studies have shown that drinking coffee was more effective than warm water at inducing bowel movements -- that's saying something since "water is an integral part of normal digestion with large amounts being released and reabsorbed by your digestive tract every day," he said.