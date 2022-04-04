CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be it espresso machines or pizza ovens or sheet sets — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Our testing process is rigorous, starting out by spending hours of research to find the top products in each category. Once we create a testing pool of products, we test and retest each product multiple times in real-world settings over several weeks or even months. This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from budget phones to vacuums to headphones — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from March. Bedding Cotton sheets Best cotton sheets overall: L.L. Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set $119 at L.L. Bean The L.L. Bean sheets are the nicest feeling sheets we tried: breathable and crisp, they’re great at regulating temperature throughout the night, and the eyelet hem along the top sheet and pillowcases made these sheets feel straight out of a hotel. Best cooling percale sheets: Casper Percale Sheets Starting at $139 at Casper The crispest set we tested, Casper’s percale sheets were the best we tried for hot sleepers. They are light and airy while wicking away sweat, and feel ultra-smooth to slip into at night. Best gauzy percale sheets: Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set $109 at Brooklinen Brooklinen’s gauzy percale material manages to be softer than others we tried, while still effectively cooling. Available in more fun patterns and colors than any other set we tried, they’re ideal for people tired of neutrals or wanting to take their bedroom decor up a notch. Best luxury sateen sheets: Boll and Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set Starting at $188 at Boll & Branch Our hotel-ready recommendation for sateen lovers, the Boll & Branch Signature sheet set was silky and sumptuous. The sheets were soft to slip into at night, and imparted a sense of luxury we didn't get from others we tested. Only available in a broad array of tasteful neutrals, the Boll & Branch sheets are chic and guaranteed to impress. Best budget cotton sheets: JCPenney Wrinkle Guard 400TC Cotton Sheet Set Starting at $69.99 at JCPenney If you don't mind somewhat dated colors, JCPenney's Wrinkle Guard cotton sheets are the silkiest sateen that we tested. They always look crisp, but don't require ironing, coming out of the laundry completely smooth each time we washed them. With most sizes costing under $100, the JCPenney sheets offer serious quality for the price. Bedding Down comforters Best down comforter overall: Brooklinen Down Comforter Starting at $143.10 at Brooklinen With the Brooklinen Down Comforter, we truly felt like we were sleeping on a cloud and never wanted to get out of bed. Between the softness of the outer material and the fluffiness of the fill, it's one of those comforters that make you want to stay in bed all day — 12 months a year. Best down comforter for warmth: The Company Store Legends Hotel Alberta Down Comforter Starting at $200 at The Company Store If you're looking for a comforter to give you that extra warmth, The Company Store Legends Hotel Alberta Down Comforter is on the heavier end, giving you the extra weight needed during colder months. Best down-alternative comforter: Buffy Cloud Comforter Starting at $129 at Buffy Not a fan of down and feathers in your comforter? If so, then the Buffy Cloud Comforter is the best down-alternative option. This quality-made comforter will give you a great night's sleep, thanks to its soft, lightweight build that provides plenty of warmth. Bedding Duvet covers Best duvet cover overall: Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover Starting at $109 at Brooklinen Made from crisp, luxe percale, the Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover is light and airy, with large, easy-to-fasten buttons, and comes in tons of colors to suit any style. Best duvet cover for warmth: L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Comforter Cover Starting at $69.95 at L.L. Bean If you're looking for a cover that's ultra-soft and adds warmth, then you'll absolutely love the feel of the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Comforter Cover. Best luxury duvet cover: Boll & Branch Signature Eyelet Duvet Cover $358 at Boll & Branch The Boll & Branch Signature Eyelet Duvet Cover offers a combination of smooth comfort with unparalleled craftsmanship that puts it above anything else we tested, and it even includes shams, making it easy to ensure that your bedding will match. Best budget duvet cover: Mellanni Microfiber Starting at $34.97 at Amazon With hidden button covers and matching shams and pillowcases, the Mellanni Microfiber Duvet Cover will lend an elegant vibe to your bedroom, and it's affordable enough for kids rooms or if you're just trying to protect your bedding from pets. Best linen duvet cover: Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Starting at $99.90 at Quince For a classic crinkly linen look and soft feel that's sure to improve with time and satisfy for years to come, the Quince European Linen Duvet Cover is comfy, cool in summer, and deeply restful in any weather. Bedding Flannel sheets Best flannel sheets overall: Garnet Hill Hemstitched Supima Flannel Bedding $197 at Garnet Hill Luxurious without feeling overly thick or too weighty, Garnet Hill offers a delectably comfortable flannel sheet at a mid- to high-end price point, starting at $197 for a queen set (which includes two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet). These flannels come in lots of varieties of color and size, and instill confidence you're getting a quality product that'll last for years to come. Best lightweight flannel sheets: West Elm Organic Flannel Solid Sheet Set $126 at West Elm Very close to our overall favorite because it is both supremely cozy and the most lightweight of all the sets we tested is West Elm's organic flannel sheet, which starts at $135 for a full set. These sheets didn't come out on top because they're available in only two colors and cannot be ordered à la carte like Garnet Hill's sheets Best heavyweight flannel sheets: L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set $129 at L.L. Bean If you're sleeping in really cold weather and you want to feel positively bundled, then L.L.Bean makes a weighty flannel sheet for you — at a competitive price for the level of craftsmanship therein at $129 for a queen set. Bedding Linen sheets Best linen sheets overall: Parachute Linen Sheet Set Starting at $164 at Parachute Among the most luxe feeling we tested, the Parachute linen sheets have pleasant weight in hand and a unique texture. The Parachute sheets come in a broad range of colors and sizes, and each different piece of the bedding set is available individually for replacements or to mix & match with other fabrics. A runner-up set of great linen sheets: Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set Starting at $230 at Citizenry The light and gauzy, but durable Citizenry sheets are a master class in stylish rest. Woven in a mill in Portugal from French flax, these have deep pockets and an amply sized top sheet to fit on any depth of bed. The softest linen sheets: Brooklinen Linen Core Starting at $179.10 at Brooklinen The Brooklinen sheets are soft and light, wicking heat away effectively for people who sleep warm, but still regulating heat nicely in cooler climates. Simultaneously high-end and already perfectly worn in, these were delightful from the first touch. Bedding Silk pillowcases Best silk pillowcase overall: Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk $49.99 at Amazon The Fishers Finery pillowcase felt luxuriously silky, fit our pillows perfectly, offered beautiful nights of sleep and were easy to wash and dry both by hand and in the machine. Home Alarm clocks Best alarm clock overall: Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $19.98 at Amazon The Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock looks great and has everything you need in an alarm clock. It’s simple to set, read and use, and can wake you dependably with multiple alarms. A runner-up with a highly visible screen: DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock $19.99 at Amazon An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. A luxury clock with the best non-sunrise alarm: Loftie $149 at Loftie While $149 is a lot to pay for an alarm clock, the Loftie is well worth the money, thanks to its simple design, easy-to-navigate interface, soundscapes that lull you to sleep and a gradual two-tone alarm. It’s a thoughtful product that makes the sleep experience feel like self-care. Best sunrise alarm clock (and best with radio): Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 $149 at Amazon Able to wake you gently with lights that gradually brighten to mimic the dawn, the Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 is a great sunrise alarm clock and one of the best all-around alarm clocks we tested, with intuitive programming, a wide range of alarm tones and a radio. Best alarm clock for heavy sleepers: Sonic Bomb Dual Extra-Loud Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker $34.99 at Amazon With the most intense, abrasive sound of any alarm we tested, a strobe light and a vibrating puck that you place under your pillow, the Sonic Bomb can awaken even the heaviest sleepers. Home Anti-fog for glasses Best anti-fog spray for glasses: Gamer Advantage FogAway $8.99 at Amazon The Gamer Advantage FogAway spray provided consistent anti-fog protection that easily held up during a full day in cold winter conditions. Best anti-fog wipes for glasses: OptiPlus Anti-Fog Lens Wipes Starting at $9.86 at Amazon OptiPlus anti-fog wipes lasted for nearly 24 hours and instantly created a streak-free finish. The OptiPlus wipes also had a milder smell compared to competing anti-fog wipes. Home Canister vacuums Best canister vacuum overall: Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team PowerLine $399 at Amazon The Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it great, even pleasant to use, for hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting. Best canister vacuum for pet hair and thick carpet: Kenmore BC4026 Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $319.99 at Target Folks with deep-pile carpet or pets that shed will be well-served by the Kenmore BC4026. It's bulky and inelegant, but its powered floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price and the motorized pet hair brush keeps upholstery looking fresh. An upgrade canister vacuum that does it all: Miele Complete C3 Kona $1,099 at Abt The Miele C3 Kona is the best vacuum we tested, with great filtration and excellent cleaning on hard floors and thick carpet alike. It has the best traits of the Kenmore and Miele Classic C1, but costs more than both put together. Home Cooling fans Best cooling fan overall: Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B tower fan $64.99 at Amazon The Honeywell tower fan has a small footprint and sleek design, a sturdy base and 8 speed settings, plus it's quiet and affordable. Best pedestal fan: Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme VU5670 standing fan $135.99 at Amazon This Rowenta fan had the sturdiest base and rod of the pedestal fans we tested, a clearly labeled control panel, and easy-to-assemble and maintain metal grilles. Best floor fan: Vornado Energy Smart 533DC circulator fan $79.99 at Amazon This Vornado fan is compact, sturdy and powerful, with a tiltable head and adjustable speed knob that is easy to use. Best splurge pick: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 tower fan (Nickel/Gold) $769.99 at Best Buy With striking design and impressive features, the Dyson is unlike any other fan we tested and is far more expensive, but it combines a fan, heater, and air purifier, potentially replacing three appliances. • Read more from our testing of cooling fans here. Home Handheld vacuum cleaners Best cordless handheld vacuum overall: Black+Decker Dustbuster $49 at Amazon The Black+Decker Dustbuster is the easiest to use, charge and empty of all the handheld vacuums we tested, with a large capacity canister and convenient built-in attachments that make it convenient and versatile enough for any small cleanup. Best handheld vacuum for the car: Black+Decker Max Flex $129.07 at Amazon The compact Black+Decker Max Flex features a 4 foot hose and an abundance of attachments—including a soft brush for delicate surfaces like your radio—making it perfect for detailing your car or truck. • Read more from our testing of handheld vacuum cleaners here. Home Sleep masks Best sleep mask overall: Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $8.48 at Amazon The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. Best upright vacuum for pet hair: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum $567 at Walmart The Bissell Home Vacuums for pet hair The best robot vacuum for pet hair: iLife V3S Pro $159.99 at Amazon The budget-priced iLife V3S Pro uses a suction tube like a traditional vacuum cleaner rather than the roller brushes employed by other robot vacuums, and does a better job picking up pet hair without clogging. The best robot vacuum that can allegedly avoid dog poop: iRobot Roomba j7+ $799.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond The iRobot j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features (like dog poop avoidance) than anything else we tested. Best cordless stick vacuum for pet hair and deep carpet: Dyson V11 Animal $649.99 at Best Buy With impressive power and the ability to tackle cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, the Dyson V11 Animal is the most capable cordless stick vacuum we tested. Best upright vacuum for pet hair: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum $567 at Walmart The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum’s standout feature is the Pet Turboeraser tool, which has a spinning brush head with bristles that easily pull dog and cat hair off upholstery and stairs, making it the best upright vacuum for pet owners. Best canister vacuum for pet hair and thick carpet: Kenmore BC4026 Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go $319.99 at Target The Kenmore BC4026 canister vacuum is great for large homes, deep-pile carpet and folks with allergies. It’s bulky and inelegant, but its powered floorhead outperforms vacuums twice its price, the motorized pet hair mini brush keeps upholstery looking fresh and its dust bags and exhaust filter are HEPA-compliant. • Read more from our testing of vacuums for pet hair here. Home White noise machines Best white noise machine overall: Sound+Sleep Mini $69.95 at Amazon The Sound+Sleep Mini white noise machine contains 48 different sounds like rain, brooks, fans, ocean sounds and white noise. The other devices we tested feature some of these sounds, but the Mini is one of the only ones that has them all. Best upgrade white noise machine: Hatch Restore $129.99 at Hatch While our overall pick is a classic sound machine, the Hatch Restore white noise machine packs extra features like a color-changing light on the front, a digital clock display and routines to help you wind down and fall asleep easier. Best white noise app overall: White Noise $0.99 at Apple App Store and Google Play Store We liked the White Noise app for its ease of use, handy timers and alarms, and large selection of various types of sounds. You can download additional sounds in its marketplaces. Best upgrade white noise app: Calm $59.99 per year at Apple App Store and Google Play Store The Calm app offers white noise and other sounds, and also meditation and breathing exercises, daily movement videos, music, motivational talks and tons of sleep options. The app also offers a free trial period. • Read more from our testing of white noise machines here. Kitchen Espresso machines Best affordable espresso machine: De’Longhi Stilosa $99.99 at Target If you want to make real espresso drinks at home but you’re on a budget, the De’Longhi Stilosa will give you great coffee and steamed milk with a little practice. Best compact automatic espresso machine: Breville Bambino Plus $499.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond The Breville Bambino Plus takes the guesswork out of great espresso, with automatic features to help you through every step of the process of making café-quality drinks. Best espresso machine for beginning coffee hobbyists: Gaggia Classic Pro $449 at Amazon The latest update to a 30-year-old design, the Gaggia Classic Pro doesn’t have as many automatic features as some more modern machines, but there’s no better machine for learning barista skills. And it makes great espresso and milk drinks. Best automatic espresso machine with grinder: Breville Barista Pro $799.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one-machine, then the Breville Barista Pro has the same great automatic features as the Bambino Plus, plus a quality grinder and a little more programmability. Best high-end single-boiler espresso machine: ECM Casa V $999 at Food52 Beautifully designed, built like a tank and well suited to the serious hobbyist looking for a luxury machine, the ECM Casa V is a traditional single-boiler machine that should last many years and give you café-quality espresso and steamed milk along the way. Best dual-boiler espresso machine: Rancilio Silvia Pro X $1,870 at Whole Latte Love If you want to make a lot of milk drinks, then the well-engineered Rancilio Silvia Pro X — the most updated version of the classic design — has two boilers for always-on convenience, whether you want an espresso or a latte. Best superautomatic espresso machine: Philips 3200 LatteGo $799 at Seattle Coffee Gear If you want espresso drinks at the touch of a button, the Philips 3200 does everything for you, from grinding to milk steaming, without any additional effort. It’s always ready to serve up a quality espresso, latte or cappuccino. • Read more from our testing of espresso machines here. Kitchen Personal blenders Best personal blender overall: Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro $89.99 at Amazon The clear standout in our testing, the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro was easy to use, created smooth blended drinks, and included a travel lid that was both comfortable to use and closed securely. Best budget personal blender: Magic Bullet Blender $39.49 at Amazon If you don’t require multiple blending modes or settings and just want to make a single-serving drink quickly and easily, the low-cost Magic Bullet Blender is an excellent option. • Read more from our testing of personal blenders here. Kitchen Pizza ovens Best pizza oven overall: Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven $999.95 at Breville The only electric pizza oven we tested, the Breville Pizzaiolo was our favorite oven overall because of its predictable, consistent results and even cooking. Best gas pizza oven: Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven $599 at Ooni The gas-fueled Ooni Koda 16 had the most even heat distribution of the gas ovens we tested, making for fuss-free operation and perfectly charred and blistered artisanal pizza crust. Best multi-fuel pizza oven: Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven $799 at Ooni The Ooni Karu 16 was the simplest-to-use multi-fuel oven we tested, with straightforward switching between wood and gas and easy fuel loading — plus it made great artisanal pizzas with either fuel source. Best wood-burning pizza oven: Cru Oven Model 30 Pizza Oven $495 at BBQ Guys The Cru Model 30 has an incredibly simple, sturdy design and plenty of room to work in, and turned out delicious wood-fired pizzas. • Read more from our testing of pizza ovens here. Kitchen Portable induction cooktops Best portable induction cooktop overall: Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop $309.99 at Amazon Compact and powerful, the Duxtop is quick to heat food, and cooks more evenly than any other we tested. This burner also comes with a bevy of useful settings like a child safety lock, timer and boil and keep warm presets. Best budget portable induction cooktop: Duxtop 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop $56.99 at Amazon Priced much lower than the 9600LS, the Duxtop 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop is just as powerful and equally great at cooking, though it drops the convenience features and isn’t as attractively styled. • Read more from our testing of portable induction cooktops here. Kitchen Pressure cookers Best electric pressure cooker: Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart $169.95 at Amazon This app-enabled version of the popular Instant Pot may cost a bit more than the brand’s other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app. Best budget electric pressure cooker: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-Quart $99.95 at Amazon The most popular Instant Pot doesn’t have the convenience features of its Pro siblings, but impressed us with its simplicity, ease of maintenance, and — most importantly — good results at a low price. Best splurge electric pressure cooker: Breville Fast Slow Pro, 6-Quart $319.99 at Amazon The creamiest risotto in five minutes? Perfectly cooked beans and oh-so-tender stew meat? Precision cooking, hands-free steam release and a sleek, intuitive display make this pressure cooker worth the price. Best stovetop pressure cooker: Kuhn Rikon Duromatic, 8.5-Quart $214.10 at Amazon Pricey? Yes. But this high-quality design is simple to use, includes a lid that’s a snap to lock into place and, most importantly, gave great cooking results with every recipe we threw at it. Best budget stovetop pressure cooker: T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker, 6.3-Quart $97.49 at Amazon With a unique one-handed lid design, durable base and easy-to-grip handles, this stovetop cooker is simple to use and delivers great cooking results for under $100. • Read more from our testing of pressure cookers here. Kitchen Stand mixers Best stand mixer overall: KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $429.95 at Williams Sonoma The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested. With more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen. Best stand mixer for large batches: KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer $529.95 at Williams Sonoma If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer because it feels sturdier, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a solid upgrade option from the Artisan series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes. Best affordable stand mixer: Cuisinart SM-50 $239.81 at Amazon The Cuisinart SM-50 outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested, so if you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice. • Read more from our testing of stand mixers here. Tech Budget phones Best Android phone under $500: Google Pixel 5a with 5G $449 at Google Like all Pixels, the 5a gets Google’s Android updates first. It also has 5G support, good cameras, a headphone jack, solid battery life, and IP67 water resistance. It’s the best Android phone under $500. Best iPhone under $500: Apple iPhone SE (2022) $449 at Apple The 2022 iPhone SE keeps the small size and single camera of its predecessor (and the TouchID fingerprint sensor), but adds 5G support and the same powerful processor as the iPhone 13. There’s no headphone jack, of course, but it is water-resistant, and will get software updates years longer than any Android. Best Android phone under $250: Samsung Galaxy A13 5G $249.99 at Best Buy and Samsung The Galaxy A13’s 90Hz screen and 5G support are unusual in a phone this inexpensive. Its three cameras and processor are decent for the price, and it has a headphone jack and microSD card slot. • Read more from our testing of budget phones here. Tech Gaming routers The best gaming router overall: Asus RT-AX86U $279.99 at Amazon The Asus RT-AX86U has excellent speed and range, and can handle several people streaming 4K video, playing online games, working from home, and taking video calls at the same time. It’s a great Wi-Fi 6 router for small- and average-sized homes with demanding networks. • Read more from our testing of gaming routers here. Tech Kids headphones Best noise-canceling headphones for kids: Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets $129 at Amazon The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets offer effective noise cancellation and volume limiting for safe long-term listening, our testing panel found them the most comfortable headphones they tried, and everyone appreciated the grown-up styling. Best kids headphones with microphone: Onanoff BuddyPhones School+ Wireless $59.99 at Amazon Multiple volume limiting modes, an easy-to-use boom microphone, solid Bluetooth connectivity and solid, stylish construction make the Onanoff BuddyPhones School+ Wireless a great choice for remote or in-person learning. Best headphones for toddlers and younger kids: Onanoff BuddyPhones Explore+ $24.99 at Amazon The comfortable, straightforward, wired-only Onanoff BuddyPhones Explore+ stood up to all of the abuse our younger testers could dish out, and they’re perfect for children under 8 years old. Best budget wireless Bluetooth headphones for kids: JLab JBuddies Studio $23.99 at Amazon Offering easy-to-use Bluetooth connectivity, a comfortable fit and a range of kid-friendly features, including daisy chaining, make these a solid low-cost wireless pick for kids across a wide age range. • Read more from our testing of kids headphones here. Tech Video doorbell cameras Best video doorbell overall: Ring Video Doorbell 2 Pro $249.99 at Amazon Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 Pro uses radar to give you highly accurate motion alerts, has stellar looking video with a wide, tall field of view and crisp audio, and can even show you on a map the route someone took as they made their way to your door. Best Ring alternative: Arlo Wired Video Doorbell $129.99 at Amazon The Arlo Wired Video Doorbell has a sleek design and is easy to set up, plus it gives you clear video, a multitude of settings to fine-tune the video quality, and an affordable price. Best wireless video doorbell: Nest Doorbell $179.99 at Best Buy The wireless Nest Doorbell can be installed anywhere thanks to an integrated battery, gives you intelligent alerts without making you sign up for a subscription, and produces clear, crisp video so you can stay informed about your visitors and deliveries. Best HomeKit video doorbell: Belkin Wemo Video Doorbell $249.99 at Belkin The new Belkin Wemo Video Doorbell finally provides a good option for those locked into the HomeKit ecosystem. The Wemo doorbell offers a 178-degree field of view, making it easier to view people standing to the side of your doorbell or packages that are placed closer to your door. • Read more from our testing of video doorbell cameras here. Tech VPNs Best VPN overall: Mullvad 5 Euro per month at Mullvad If you’re looking for privacy — and that’s the most important thing to think about when you’re looking for a VPN in the first place — Mullvad goes the extra mile, even letting you pay anonymously. They don’t have the most servers of the VPNs we tested, but the service is accessible, fast, convenient and affordable. A runner-up VPN: IVPN Starting at $6 per month at IVPN IVPN offers a VPN service with serious privacy, subscriber anonymity, fast performance, and flexibility with multiple subscription options. • Read more from our testing of VPNs here. Tech Wi-Fi routers The best Wi-Fi router overall: Asus RT-AX86U $279.99 at Amazon The Asus RT-AX86U has excellent speed and range, and can handle several people streaming 4K video, playing online games, working from home and taking video calls at the same time. It’s a great Wi-Fi 6 router for small- and average-sized homes with demanding networks. The best Wi-Fi router on a budget: TP-Link Archer AX21 $99.99 at Amazon For smaller spaces and less-demanding workloads, the TP-Link Archer AX21 is a great Wi-Fi 6 router for under $100. Its speed and range rival routers twice as expensive, though it can’t handle as many high-bandwidth devices at the same time. • Read more from our testing of Wi-Fi routers here.