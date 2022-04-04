Today, you’ll find deals on Oxo bakeware, discounted Beats headphones and savings on Keurig products. All that and more below. OXO Bakeware sale Right now, you can upgrade all your grimy old bakeware with new sets from OXO. Whether you need a baking dish, cookie sheet or muffin tin, this sale has you covered with 20% off baking essentials. Constructed from high-quality materials that boast ideal heat distribution and extreme durability, OXO bakeware is a great choice for your kitchen. Wild One 35% off pet favorites Celebrate National Pet Day with an exclusive 35% off sale at Wild One. The brand is offering discounts on many of its popular jewel-toned products, from carriers to chew toys to organic treats. Just use code CNN35 at checkout to get the low prices. Keurig 20% off sitewide Starting today, Keurig is offering 20% off sitewide when you use code SPRINGBLOOMS at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated this Spring. This sale only lasts until April 7, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now. Yard Cleanup Tools $37.98 From $29.99 at Woot! If your yard is looking a little worse for wear after the long winter, invest yard cleanup tools now on sale at Woot! You can spruce things up with trimmers, blowers and saws from Sun Joe and Greenworks. Beats Headphones $199.95 From $129.95 at Amazon If you’ve had your eye on a pair of over-ear Beats headphones, now’s the time to purchase. You can choose from the Solo3 and Studio3 models in a variety of colors, all seeing solid discounts at Amazon right now. Durable, comfortable, and Bluetooth-enabled, Beats headphones are hard to beat, especially at low prices like these. More deals to shop • Right now you can save on EarFun Air wireless earbuds — just clip the on-page coupon to grab a pair for just $38.24, the lowest price we’ve seen on these buds. • Keep your yard looking neat with Greenworks lawn mowers, right now up to 40% off at Woot! • Regulate your room seamlessly with this Dyson air purifier, which also functions as a heater and fan and is $100 off at Best Buy today only. • Our pick for the best beginner yoga mat — with helpful alignment markers to streamline your practice — is 30% off right now at Amazon. • Speaking of yoga, right now you can get 15% off the Crystal Cove vegan yoga collection at Brentwood Home with code YOGA. • Get ready for summer with up to 50% off watersports equipment and gear at REI. • As part of their annual anniversary sale, Apt2B is offering 15% off sitewide, with additional discounts on orders above $2,999. • Save $55 right now on the durable, reliable SanDisk Ultra PLUS 256GB memory card at Best Buy. • You can shop Ban.do’s colorful clothes and accessories for 30% off with code NICEBREAK. Today’s the last day you can take advantage of this sitewide sale. • Score a $25 Amazon gift card when you purchase a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds, an option we love for its array of high-quality features. Deals you may have missed Open Spaces 20% off sitewide Keep your apartment organized and stylish with home goods from Open Spaces, a brand specializing in attractive storage solutions. Arrange your socks in the felt bins, keep your shoes handy on the entryway rack or spice up your desk with the colorful acrylic storage “gems.” Open Spaces makes it easy to combine your Spring cleaning routine with beautiful aesthetics, so take advantage of their 20% sitewide sale happening right now. The discount applies automatically in your cart. Knix Spring Warehouse sale Knix intimates specialize in comfort, offering a wide range of sizes and options ranging from activewear to loungewear to shapewear. Right now, Knix is offering discounts up to 60% as part of their Spring Warehouse sale — but only through April 4th, so don’t hesitate to browse their options now. A bunch of their bestselling options like the Evolution Bra, Good to Go Seamless Leggings, and leak proof period underwear are included in the sale. Indochino 20% off select suits Need to look sharp for an upcoming event? Get a suit tailored to your custom measurements at Indochino. This weekend only, you can get up to 20% off selected suits with the code SUITUP. Whether you need something classic or standout, you’ll find plenty to choose from at Indochino. ThermoWorks Thermapen One $105 $78.75 at ThermoWorks Good news for all your warm-weather cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering the red color at a significant discount for a limited time only, so snag it now before the sale ends. Bodum Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder $131.99 $79.99 at Bodum The Bodum Bistro, our testers’ pick for the best budget coffee grinder, is down to $79.99. The burr grinder is packaged in a contemporary look (we especially like it in poppy red) and includes a dozen adjustable settings, a static cling-free glass bean catcher, and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine. Echo Buds (2nd Generation) $119.99 $49.99 at Amazon Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds allow you to take Alexa on the go — and now they’re on sale. When you pick up your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can score a major deal — this price beats our previous low by $10. T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan $54.99 $34.13 at Amazon Our testers’ favorite nonstick pan, the T-fal Ultimate, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. This pan’s depth allows for versatile use, from cooking standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats to recipes you’d usually reserve for pots like rices and stews. Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy, 3-Pack $15.99 $9.99 at Amazon Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. The Scrub Mommy version, currently on sale for a pack of three, is half FlexTexture scrubber, half ResoFoam sponge, making it ideal for any cleaning job. Plus, they come in three different colors for color-coding cleaning jobs, and they can even remain odorless for up to eight weeks when properly maintained and cleaned. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this useful cleaning tool.