1 person was killed and 2 injured during a Virginia mall shooting

By Alaa Elassar and Tina Burnside, CNN

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Sun April 3, 2022

The scene of the shooting at MacArthur Mall in Norfolk, Virginia
(CNN)Police are searching for people involved in a shooting at a Virginia mall that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.

Officers responded to calls at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk around 6 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department said on Twitter.
Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, was found dead outside the mall from a gunshot wound, police said in a press release.
      A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
        The shooting stemmed from an argument over money, Chief Larry Boone said during a press conference late Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WTKR.
            Police are looking for a suspect and a person of interest.
            The Norfolk Crime Line is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with tips can submit them online.