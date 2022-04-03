2 people were struck by lightning outside a spring training game in Florida

(CNN) Two people were rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning Saturday while leaving a New York Yankees spring training game in Florida, police said.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s were struck in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They were taken to a hospital and were stable, Tampa Police spokesperson Jamel Lanee' said in a statement.

No other details were released.

The Tampa Bay area was under a slight risk of severe weather Saturday, the National Weather Service said . Possible tornadoes, strong winds and hail were forecast, the NWS said.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are about 1 in 500,000, according to 2013 data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read More