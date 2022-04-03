Teen arrested in connection with alleged group beating of Hasidic man in Brooklyn

(CNN) A 16-year-old was arrested in an alleged group assault of a Hasidic man in Brooklyn Friday, police said.

Police did not release the name of the teen who was arrested Saturday on charges of gang assault and assault as a hate crime.

The assault is currently being treated as a hate crime and is being investigated by the department's hate crimes task force, according to the NYPD.

A victim, 21, was allegedly approached by a group of six individuals -- all unknown to him -- at 58 Gerry Street, according to police.

Without exchanging words and any prior provocation, police said the group allegedly proceeded to punch and kick the young man, and then allegedly forced him to the ground before fleeing the scene.

