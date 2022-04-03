(CNN) An endangered black lion tamarin has been born at the Jersey Zoo.

The zoo celebrated the rare monkey's birth on Twitter , explaining that the youngster, named Grace, was too weak to hold onto her mother, so staff stepped in and hand-reared the infant.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of the keepers, she is now back with her family and thriving," the zoo said.

Black lion tamarins are considerably smaller than the feline that gives them their name: the pint-sized monkeys, named because of their lion-like mane of hair, weight just between 1 and 2 pounds as adults.

Tamarins are a family of small monkeys found in South America. The black lion tamarin is an endangered species found only in a small portion of forest in southern Brazil, according to the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust , which operates the zoo. They are also sometimes called the golden-rumped tamarin due to their easily identifiable "bright gold rump," according to the New England Primate Conservancy

Read More