UConn and South Carolina set to battle for the NCAA women's basketball title

(CNN) The Connecticut Huskies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's basketball national championship Sunday night in a matchup of last year's player of the year against this year's.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina is led by junior Aliyah Boston, the 6-foot-5 forward who has dominated the paint for the favorite Gamecocks. Boston averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and more than 2 blocks per game on the season on her way to winning the Associated Press national player of the year.

UConn, meanwhile, is led by sophomore guard Paige Bueckers , last year's national player of the year. She missed much of the season with a left knee injury but returned in February and is part of a trio of stellar guards.

The title game is a rematch. South Carolina beat UConn 73-57 in November in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, relying on 22 points from Boston and a stifling defense that held the Huskies to just 3 points in the 4th quarter.

UConn, the premier women's basketball program for almost three decades, finds itself in the odd position of underdog. A 2-seed in the tournament, UConn had 11 starting lineups this season due to a mix of injuries and Covid illnesses.