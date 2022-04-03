Andy Lyons/Getty Images South Carolina's Zia Cooke is defended by UConn's Christyn Williams during the first half of the NCAA championship game on Sunday, April 3. South Carolina led 35-27 at halftime. In pictures: South Carolina and UConn in NCAA final

A champion will be crowned tonight in women's college basketball.

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the UConn Huskies are facing off in the final of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (34-2) came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament, led by Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and Coach of the Year Dawn Staley. They're seeking their second championship in school history; they won their first in 2017.

No program has won more titles, however, than their opponents. The Huskies (30-5) have won 11 national championships under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, and they have never lost an NCAA Tournament final. They are led by star guard Paige Bueckers, last year's Naismith Player of the Year.

The two teams have already played once this season. The Gamecocks won 73-57 in November.