(CNN) Imran Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, after a no-confidence vote was blocked in parliament by the deputy speaker.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, requested the country's President dissolve Parliament and called on the nation prepare for a fresh election.

Khan had been set to lose the no confidence motion with the opposition having secured enough votes. But in a dramatic reprieve for the embattled leader, the vote was blocked as "unconstitutional" by the deputy speaker, citing Articles 5 and 6 of Pakistan's parliament.

Article 6 states that any "attempts to suspend or hold in abeyance, the constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

"I want to congratulate our nation by the speaker to reject a regime change which was backed by a foreign agenda," Khan said in an address to the nation following the blocking of the vote.

Read More