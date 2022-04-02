Putin is making the same mistakes that doomed Hitler when he invaded the Soviet Union

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin often evokes the Soviet Union's epic defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II to justify his country's invasion of Ukraine.

"All of this is illogical, and that's the scary thing," he says. "This is not normal for what he's done in the past. This is something that makes no sense on many levels, and not just in regard to World War II."

There are, of course, significant differences between the current war in Ukraine and the clash between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

The Nazi war machine was formidable, agile, and well-trained. The Wehrmacht killed and wounded 150,000 Red Army soldiers in the first week of their invasion in June of 1941. They seized vast swaths of territory, and in one "mega-encirclement" trapped four Soviet armies, capturing 700,000 prisoners of war.

Soviet soldiers fighting in the streets of Stalingrad in October 1942.

Stalin was a sociopath (he once reached into a cage and killed a family pet parrot because its chirping annoyed him) who starved millions of Ukrainians to death and routinely murdered political rivals. Zelensky is a democratically elected leader who has rallied Ukrainians and inspired the world with his conspicuous displays of courage and eloquent defense of democracy.

But look closer at Putin's struggles in Ukraine and ironic parallels emerge. Military historians say Putin is following Hitler's ill-fated playbook in at least three areas.

Putin forgot a basic rule of warfare

The tank has long struck dread in enemy troops. When the British introduced the first lumbering tanks during World War I, soldiers fled in terror

Ukraine, though, has become, according to one recent headline, a "graveyard for Russian tanks." Ukrainian soldiers are using everything from drones to Javelins to destroy tank convoys.

But Russian tanks have been stymied for another surprising reason: lack of fuel . The lack of fuel is part of a bigger problem. The once-vaunted Russian army has become bogged down in Ukraine not just because of fierce resistance but by something more prosaic: logistics.

Smoke rises from a destroyed Russian tank on the side of a road in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Putin has struggled to feed, fuel and equip his army. There have been reports of Russian troops looting banks and supermarkets, tanks running out of fuel, and soldiers using substandard forms of military communication -- like smartphones -- that have contributed to what Ukraine says are the deaths of at least seven Russian generals

"The evidence suggests that Putin thought he could win a quick victory with the deployment of special forces and airborne units," says Ian Ona Johnson , a professor of military history at the University of Notre Dame. "So when they were forced to go to a much more traditional war involving essentially most of the Russian army along the Ukrainian border, they weren't prepared for some of the logistics."

Poor logistical planning also played a critical role in Nazi Germany's defeat on the Eastern front, where Hitler expected a quick victory.

The German army failed to set up sufficient supply lines for the vast distances and harsh terrain of the Soviet Union. German tanks ran out of fuel. The consequences of this poor logistical planning would prove fatal when the Russian winter hit.

Hitler didn't equip many of his soldiers with winter clothing because he thought the Soviet army was so inferior. German soldiers were forced to fight in freezing temperatures while still clad in their summer uniforms, with some using newspaper and straw to shield themselves against the cold.

"This proved devastating when a particularly brutal Russian winter set in," Johnson says. "Something like 250,000 German soldiers eventually suffered frostbite injuries or died from the cold that winter because of logistical issues."