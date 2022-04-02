'Frozen zoos' may be a Noah's Ark for endangered animals

Photos:A 'Frozen Zoo' is helping to revive vanishing species
The Frozen Zoo at San Diego Zoo's Institute for Conservation Research contains samples from more than 1,200 species and subspecies, and is the largest repository of its kind. Four endangered species have so far been cloned using genetic material stored there. They include Przewalski's horse, which is native to central Asia. In 2020 a baby horse known as "Kurt" was born in Texas, cloned using cells from the Frozen Zoo -- the first successful cloning of the species.