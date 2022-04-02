Native American tribe gets its land back after being displaced nearly 400 years ago

(CNN) The Rappahannock Tribe, a Native Tribe in Virginia, has re-acquired 465 acres of sacred land at Fones Cliff.

"We have worked for many years to restore this sacred place to the Tribe," said Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy . "With eagles being prayer messengers, this area where they gather has always been a place of natural, cultural and spiritual importance."

Fones Cliff is the ancestral home of the tribe, located on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River in Virginia. The area, located inside the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge, will be publicly accessible and placed in trust with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Tribe plans to educate the public about their history by constructing a replica 16th-century village and expand their "Return to the River" program, which trains Tribal youth in traditional river knowledge and practices.

"The Department is honored to join the Rappahannock Tribe in co-stewardship of this portion of their ancestral homeland. We look forward to drawing upon Tribal expertise and Indigenous knowledge in helping manage the area's wildlife and habitat," Secretary Haaland said in the statement. "This historic reacquisition underscores how Tribes, private landowners, and other stakeholders all play a central role in this Administration's work to ensure our conservation efforts are locally led and support communities' health and well-being."

