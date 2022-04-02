Fourth teen arrested in death of good Samaritan struck by train, New York City police say

(CNN) A fourth teenager has been arrested in the death of a good Samaritan who was struck by a train while trying to help an assault victim on New Year's Day in New York City, police said.

Noel Rosado, 19, was arrested Friday afternoon on recommended charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery, gang assault and assault in the incident that led to Roland Hueston's death, the New York Police Department said.

CNN has contacted the Manhattan district attorney's office to ask about Rosado's charges. CNN's attempts to reach legal representation for Rosado weren't immediately successful.

Police said a group of people displayed a knife and assaulted a 38-year-old man on a platform at the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx around 2:40 a.m. on January 1.

At some point, the man fell onto the roadbed where the tracks are as a train approached, according to police.