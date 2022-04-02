2 Navy personnel injured in accident aboard docked nuclear submarine

(CNN) Two sailors were transported to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a Navy nuclear submarine docked in a naval shipyard experienced an accident while conducting a routine test, according to a statement from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington state.

The USS Louisiana ballistic missile submarine "experienced a problem in the forward crew access compartment while conducting a routine compartment air test," according to Anna Taylor, spokesperson for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton.

"The boat's nuclear propulsion space was not affected," she added.

The test is no longer in progress and Navy personnel responded to the situation, Taylor said.

Five other sailors were evaluated by Navy medical personnel and did not require treatment, according to Taylor.

