9 alleged Chicago gang members added to indictment against Army soldiers in gun trafficking case

(CNN) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a 21-count superseding indictment against three US Army soldiers charged last year with gun trafficking, expanding it to include nine more people alleged to be gang members in Chicago.

The new indictment stems from an investigation into a Chicago shooting last year that left one person dead and seven people wounded, Garland said at a news conference Friday.

"Further investigation by our agents and law enforcement partners uncovered an alleged gun trafficking conspiracy involving over 90 guns and 12 defendants," Garland said. "Many of these guns have been linked to shootings in the Chicago area, in which multiple people have been injured and several killed."

Demarcus Adams, 21, Jarius Brunson, 22, and Brandon Miller, 22, who were soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee, when they were arrested, pleaded not guilty last year to charges of transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident; making false statements during the purchase of a firearm; engaging in the business without a firearms license; wire fraud; money laundering; and conspiracy.

Miller's attorney, Dwight E. Scott, told CNN in an email that his client "continues to insist upon his innocence and protests the Government's accusations as over-reaching."

