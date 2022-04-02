An Ohio therapy dog is this year's Cadbury Bunny

"I also realized in this process, Annie is not a therapy dog to just nursing homes," she went on. "She is a therapy dog to all of us."

The hardworking Doodle even continued her therapy duties during the pandemic. "When COVID-19 restrictions meant no visitors at nursing homes, Annie Rose didn't give up," says the Hershey news statement. "She worked even harder, dressing up and strutting her stuff outside the nursing home windows instead."

The Cadbury brand also donated $20,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), according to the statement, after pledging to donate $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes received in the contest.