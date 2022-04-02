March Madness Final Four: Here's what you need to know

(CNN) It's the culmination of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, with four "March Madness" teams remaining. The "Final Four" takes place in New Orleans and no matter who wins, the event will inspire tears of joy and pain.

When are the games?

The games will take place Saturday evening in "The Big Easy" at Caesars Superdome:

Villanova Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks at 6:09 pm ET

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils at 8:49 pm ET.

The winners from each game will face off in the title game on Monday, April 4 at 9:20 pm ET.

