The people cold calling to chip away at Russia's digital iron curtain
Updated 12:11 AM ET, Sat April 2, 2022
(CNN)Marija Stonyte picks up her phone and anxiously dials in a number. After a couple of rings, a woman picks up.
"I'm calling to tell you a very important message. I don't know if you know a lot about what is actually happening right now in Ukraine," Stonyte says in the call last month, her voice trembling as her 1-year-old daughter babbles in the background.
There's silence on the other end of the line.
"The real truth is that it is a terrible invasion."
This is one of dozens of cold calls that Stonyte and her husband make every day to people in Russia from their home in Lithuania as part of a volunteer initiative aimed at penetrating Russia's so-called digital iron curtain.
Russia's ongoing onslaught in Ukraine has seen cities bombarded, civilians killed, and more than 4 million flee the country. But at home, many Russians know little about what is unfolding.
Russia has banned state media from calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" an "invasion" or a "war," and those who criticize the offensive can face severe punishment.
A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram for carrying out "extremist activity," and a new censorship law made publishing "fake" information about the invasion punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The pressure has forced independent news outlets to pull out or shut down, leaving a void for state media to fill with propaganda and disinformation.
Desperate to break through, people around the world are trying creative ways to connect with Russians. Online activists Anonymous claim to have hacked Russian TV channels to broadcast footage from Ukraine.
Others, like Stonyte, are trying a more individual approach. They're cold calling or messaging strangers in Russia, hoping their personal pleas will disrupt the Kremlin's propaganda -- and potentially even help put an end to the deadly war.
'Make the most important call of your life'
When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, documentary filmmaker Stonyte and her husband Mantas Kazlauskas watched the news from their home in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda.
Stonyte, 30, grew up in Lithuania after the Baltic state declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. While she doesn't remember Russia's occupation, the Russian threat never really went away, she said.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Stonyte said she felt "a sense of desperation and helplessness."
The couple began calling businesses, museums and restaurants in Moscow and St. Petersburg, hoping to tell them about what was happening. Days later they stumbled across CallRussia.org, an initiative launched March 8 with the tagline: "Make the most important call of your life."
Co-founded by Lithuania-based creative agency director Paulius Senūta, the initiative aims to cold call 40 million phone numbers across Russia. The team gathered publicly available phone numbers in Russia and created a platform that randomly generates a phone number from the list. A user can opt to call over the phone, Telegram, or WhatsApp, and at the end of the call, a site pop-up asks the user whether they got through, and if so, if the call went well.
The idea is based on Senūta's belief that Russian people have the power to end the war if they have access to free information and understand the human suffering in Ukraine.
"There's a lot of support (in Russia) for this (war)," Senūta told CNN last month. "But the funny thing about it is they don't know this war. They don't know, hundreds, thousands of people killed, bombs dropped, children killed, women giving birth in metros -- they know nothing about it."
With the help of psychologists, Senūta's team of about 30 people put together a script to guide the calls. They didn't want to get into a confontation -- ins