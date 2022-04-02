The people cold calling to chip away at Russia's digital iron curtain

(CNN) Marija Stonyte picks up her phone and anxiously dials in a number. After a couple of rings, a woman picks up.

"I'm calling to tell you a very important message. I don't know if you know a lot about what is actually happening right now in Ukraine," Stonyte says in the call last month, her voice trembling as her 1-year-old daughter babbles in the background.

There's silence on the other end of the line.

"The real truth is that it is a terrible invasion."

Listen to Marija Stonyte call Russia Note: Voices have been altered to protect the identity of the person interviewed. Source: Marija Stonyte

This is one of dozens of cold calls that Stonyte and her husband make every day to people in Russia from their home in Lithuania as part of a volunteer initiative aimed at penetrating Russia's so-called digital iron curtain

