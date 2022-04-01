USC awarding honorary degrees to Japanese American students whose education was disrupted during WWII

(CNN)Kristina Hayashi was a teacher's assistant in a US history class when she saw a picture of her great uncle for the first time in 2013.
During a lesson on WWII, she noticed a LA Times article about Henry Kondo in a textbook. Throughout the years, she'd heard stories about her relative who was a Japanese American soldier killed in action.
"Growing up, I knew I had this great uncle that was killed during World War II...but I had never seen a picture of him," Hayashi told CNN.
Shortly after Hayashi's discovery as a teacher's assistant, her aunt showed her the letters Kondo wrote to his father as well as photos of him before he enlisted.
Nearly 10 years later, Hayashi -- who is now a curator at the Japanese American National Museum -- continues to learn more about Kondo and the struggles he faced as a Japanese American during World War II.
But Kondo faced injustices before the war when he was a student at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. He was among dozens of Japanese American students who were not able to complete their studies in the 1940s after being sent to internment camps during the war.
The university believes there were about 120 Nisei students -- a term for people born in America to parents, who came to the US from Japan -- at the school on February 19, 1942, when the order was issued.
On Friday, USC is holding a commencement ceremony posthumously awarding honorary degrees to Nisei students.
Following President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order during World War II, Japanese Americans were forced into detention centers. Many Japanese students had to make a difficult decision: Give up their education at USC and either enlist in the war effort or remain in internment camps.
Few Nisei students returned to USC after the war ended and many completed their degrees elsewhere,