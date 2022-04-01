USC awarding honorary degrees to Japanese American students whose education was disrupted during WWII

(CNN) Kristina Hayashi was a teacher's assistant in a US history class when she saw a picture of her great uncle for the first time in 2013.

During a lesson on WWII, she noticed a LA Times article about Henry Kondo in a textbook. Throughout the years, she'd heard stories about her relative who was a Japanese American soldier killed in action.

"Growing up, I knew I had this great uncle that was killed during World War II...but I had never seen a picture of him," Hayashi told CNN.

Shortly after Hayashi's discovery as a teacher's assistant, her aunt showed her the letters Kondo wrote to his father as well as photos of him before he enlisted.

Nearly 10 years later, Hayashi -- who is now a curator at the Japanese American National Museum -- continues to learn more about Kondo and the struggles he faced as a Japanese American during World War II.

Read More