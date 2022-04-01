Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp poised to sign bill that would allow residents to carry a concealed gun in public without a permit

(CNN) The Georgia State Senate on Friday gave final approval to legislation that would allow eligible residents to carry a concealed gun in public without a license.

The state's Constitutional Carry Act, or SB319, was approved by the Senate following a 34-22 vote. The measure passed the House on Wednesday.

The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will likely sign it into law. The move would make Georgia the 23rd state to not have a policy that requires a permit to carry concealed guns in public, according to data compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit that focuses on gun violence prevention.

The controversial "constitutional carry," or permitless carry, legislation has gained momentum during this year's legislative sessions in several states, including Wisconsin, Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana and Nebraska. In March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation that will allow adults to carry a concealed handgun without a license or training.

The legislative push comes as law enforcement officials and advocacy groups nationwide continue to raise the alarm about the policy's safety risks.

