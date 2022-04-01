Gay substitute teacher says he was fired after handing out Pride bracelets to students

(CNN) A gay Ohio substitute teacher was fired last week after handing out Pride bracelets to high school students, the latest example of LGBTQ discussion in schools sparking controversy amid heated debates in school boards and states around the country.

Jay Bowman said in a Facebook post he was fired for handing out First Capital Pride bracelets to his students at Huntington High School in Chillicothe, Ohio. Bowman said he also answered questions from students about the LGBTQ advocacy group.

"If a kid has questions, if a kid wants honesty, I don't think I should be forbidden from providing that," Bowman told CNN affiliate WSYX.

The First Capital Pride Coalition, based out of Chillicothe, Ohio, supports the LGBTQ community by offering community events, advocacy efforts focusing on inclusion, and health equity education.

"I don't try to recruit anyone. The parents are responsible for the kids. The parents are the ones that need to teach their kids right and wrong," Bowman said.

