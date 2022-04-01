(CNN) A high-speed police chase of a kidnapping suspect ended in the death of a 5-year-old child, the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning.

Officers received a call about a kidnapping in progress Thursday night, spokesperson Christian Hancock said at a press conference.

An officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to approach when the suspect fled, Hancock said.

The officer pursued the suspect by car for about 30 miles before the suspect tried to exit the interstate but instead drove off the ramp into a pond, Hancock said.

Several officers entered the water and apprehended the suspect, Hancock said. The child was not immediately located.

Read More