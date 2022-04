Parents sue state police and DA over fatal shooting of their son

(CNN) The parents of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot by Pennsylvania state troopers have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing troopers and two local prosecutors of attempting to "coverup" evidence the young man was pointing a pellet gun in the air when he was killed.

Citing police statements at the time, lawyers for the parents say Christian Hall was having a mental health emergency on December 30, 2020, when he was shot on an interstate overpass in Monroe County following a 90-minute standoff that was captured on video.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, accuses state police officials -- including Commissioner Robert Evanchick -- and prosecutors of protecting the troopers by intentionally misleading the public about details of the shooting.

Hall was standing in what the lawsuit called "the universal stance of surrender" -- with the gun pointed in the air -- when he was fatally shot. The lawsuit includes still images of Hall appearing to have his hands up at an angle as troopers pointed guns at him from behind their vehicle.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) declined to comment on pending litigation.

