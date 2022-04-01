A 12-year-old boy was shot dead while eating in a car in New York. Police say it appears he was hit mistakenly in a shootout

(CNN) A 12-year-old boy eating in a parked car in New York City was shot dead, and a relative seated with him was seriously injured, as people from two other vehicles exchanged gunfire Thursday night, police said Friday.

It appears the boy and his relative, a 20-year-old woman, were mistakenly caught in the gunfire exchange in Brooklyn, and were not targets, a New York Police Department spokesperson said Friday.

An 8-year-old girl in the car with the boy and woman was not injured, police said. No arrests have been made, and police are trying to find the people involved in the shootout.

It was one of the latest examples of gun violence in New York City, where statistics show crime is up in every major category, which includes murder, rape, robbery and others.

"We are actually pleading for the public's help and assistance in helping us solve this case," Michael Kemper, assistant chief of NYPD Brooklyn South, said at a news conference Thursday night.

