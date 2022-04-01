Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days. The start of spring saw readers shopping for things to travel better, sleep more soundly and keep their pets entertained. From handheld vacuums to hedgehog squeaky toys, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in March. Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 $8.48 at Amazon Our reviewer dubbed Mavogel’s excellent, affordable eye mask “soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head.” We also love that it stays put no matter how much you toss and turn throughout the night. Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack $24.99 $16.95 at Amazon Unlike paper towels, these bestselling, biodegradable dish cloths that we love can be used to soak up messes again and again — making them better for the environment and your wallet. Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $19.98 at Amazon Readers continue to love our choice for the best alarm clock, which features reliable sound, a convenient weekday-only mode, and a sleek design. Jall’s clock also lets you set up to three separate alarms, perfect whether you’re prone to hitting snooze or just need to get up at a different time than your partner. Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Travel pillows are notorious for being both unwieldy uncomfortable, but Cabeau’s memory foam model proved surprisingly convenient in our testing. Its perfectly squishy support makes it a worthy companion for everything from red eyes to long car trips. Black + Decker Dustbuster $59.99 $49 at Amazon Black + Decker’s dustbuster scored the top spot in our extensive testing of handheld vacuums, thanks to its large capacity and versatility built-in attachments. It also just so happens to be one of the most affordable handheld vacs on the market. Charmking Compression Socks, 3-Pack From $8.99 at Amazon Compression socks help prevent leg swelling, fatigue, blood clots and varicose veins during air travel, making them great investments for frequent flyers. Charmking’s top-rated socks are made from breathable fabrics and come in more than 30 color combos. Olay Brightening Eye Cream $24.99 $18.75 at Amazon Olay’s expert-recommended cream uses vitamin C and caffeine to nourish the delicate skin under your eyes. Use the cream morning and night, or whenever you want a boost of brightening hydration. ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder $10.99 $9.89 at Amazon This slim passport holder features a clear pocket for your vaccination card plus dedicated slots for credit cards, boarding passes and even a small pen. We also like that it’s equipped with RFID blocking technology to help protect against identity theft, and that it comes in a huge range of colors. FuelMeFoot 3-Pack Copper Compression Socks From $9.79 at Amazon FuelMeFoot’s compression socks are woven with copper fibers, whose natural conductivity can help boost circulation. Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle $12.99 at Amazon Keep your pup hydrated on the go with this ingenious, leakproof bottle, which re-collects whatever water your dog doesn’t finish at the push of a button. (Check out more of our editors’ favorite pet products here!) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $34.99 $26.95 at Amazon ChomChom’s bestselling roller promises to keep your home fur-free. It’s earned more than 78,000 5-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “LIFE-CHANGING” and “the holy grail all pet parents need.” (Not convinced yet? Head on over to our roundup of amazing pet-hair removal products here.) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter $19 $17.98 at Amazon When it comes to charging your iPhone quickly, Apple’s power adaptor is the one to beat. In our testing, it boosted an iPhone 13 to 99% power in just 90 minutes. Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel $14.99 at Amazon Warm weather is just around the corner, meaning it’s an excellent time to scoop up Goshi’s popular towel. The towel’s exfoliating weave will help slough away dull winter skin every time you shower.