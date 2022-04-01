(CNN) Trucks carrying food aid have entered Tigray in northern Ethiopia for the first time since mid-December, according to a tweet from the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) on Friday.

A convoy carrying more than 500 metric tons of food and nutrition supplies is expected to reach the regional capital Mekelle soon for "communities on edge of starvation," the tweet read.

"20 WFP trucks have made it to our line of control& on their way to Mekelle," Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said in a tweet Friday.

"This is one good step in the right direction; the bottom line, though, isn't about how many trucks are allowed but whether there is a system in place to ensure unfettered humanitarian access for the needy!" Reda continued.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive in the northern Tigray region, promising that the conflict would be resolved quickly. Within a year, the fighting had left thousands dead, displaced more than 2 million people from their homes, fueled famine and gave rise to a wave of atrocities.

