Tornado conditions possible in parts of Mississippi and Alabama as storm heads east, potentially bringing high winds and hail

(CNN) The forceful storm that flattened buildings in a northwest Arkansas city Wednesday is taking aim Thursday at parts of Mississippi and Alabama, where some areas are being warned of the potential for dangerous tornadoes.

Several tornadoes -- some of which may be intense -- and damaging winds up to 70 mph are expected in parts of southern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, forecasters warned. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for those areas through 8 a.m. ET.

"Conditions will support the potential for a few strong/potentially intense tornadoes into the overnight," the Storm Prediction Center warned Wednesday

Tornadoes that occur during the overnight hours tend to be more than twice as deadly as tornadoes in other parts of the day -- primarily due to the difficulty of warning the public while most are asleep.

As the storm continues to move east later Thursday, cities including Washington, DC, and Philadelphia could see strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. About 33 million people along the East Coast are at a sight risk (level 2 of 5) of facing those conditions, according to the SPC.

