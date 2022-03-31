Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg area prompts evacuations and school closures

(CNN) A wildfire in Sevier County, Tennessee, has quickly grown to about 1,000 acres, prompting officials to close schools in the county Thursday.

The Sevier County School System is canceling classes "out of an abundance of caution for our students, parents, and staff members," it said in a message on its website

The Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire started around 11 a.m. Wednesday and had swelled to about 1,000 acres by Wednesday night, according to a county official.

At least one person was injured in the fire and 35 structures were affected, Perrin Anderson, the assistant county mayor for governmental affairs, said. Officials didn't elaborate on the extent of the damage or whether the fire was at all contained.

Parts of the county, which includes the cities of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, were under a mandatory evacuation due to the fire Thursday morning.

