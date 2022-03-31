Washington state creates nation's first alert system for missing Indigenous people

Inslee signed the bill, along with several other tribal-related bills, at the Tulalip Resort Casino.

The bill "removes the hand so we can hear the unheard screams, it removes the hand from the Washington State Patrol. It brings together all of our governing bodies to collaborate, to take care (of) those who have been taken, those who've been lost, and those yet to come," Lekanoff said.

For years, families and activists have demanded that authorities direct more attention and resources to cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women, arguing their cases are often overlooked or dismissed.

Federal and state officials have recently publicly acknowledged that there is a crisis of violence against Native Americans, and have launched efforts to address it, but advocates say their response is not enough.