(CNN) Julia Temchenko and her two young children were in their living room in Kyiv, Ukraine when a rocket flew past, shattering the window. For so long, she believed Russia wouldn't actually invade. Then it was reality.

Temchenko, who moved with her family to Kyiv from Bucha, is a lawyer and human rights activist who worked near her former home.

"I was out with friends in the restaurant and I didn't expect that it would happen. I said it wouldn't happen," Temchenko recalled of Russia's invasion in a recent conversation with CNN. "I went to my balcony, I opened the window and my window is shattered. I just saw the first explosion myself. So I understood that I was extremely wrong because I tried to say to everybody that it is not possible in the twenty-first century."

She was forced to flee their home with her children Milan, 5, and Edward, 3, while her husband remained in the Ukraine in order to continue working. Temchenko and her kids took refuge in a subway station, where the sounds of blasts and sirens pierced the air.

"We spent two nights when everything was happening, two nights in the subway. It is really difficult to run when you hear the sound of sirens," she said.

