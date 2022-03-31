Chicago school district investigating after teacher hung stuffed Black doll on a string from a projector screen

(CNN) An investigation is underway at Chicago Public Schools after a teacher hung a small stuffed Black football player doll on a string from a projector screen in their classroom, according to a letter sent to parents by the school's principal and obtained by CNN.

The March 29 letter from Joyce D. Kenner, principal of Whitney Young Magnet High School, says the teacher "indicated" he had come across the doll in his room and "wanted the students to see if someone would claim it." The letter went on to say that "a colleague approached the teacher about the doll and the conversation between the two became contentious.

"Our administrative team investigated the incident and spoke with the teachers," Kenner's letter said. "An official incident report has been created and filed with CPS."

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) strives to foster safe and secure learning environments for our students, families, and colleagues. Our schools and the District investigate and address all complaints and allegations of wrongdoing in accordance with District policies and procedures," CPS said in a statement to CNN.

The district said the teacher who hung the doll is suspended while the investigation is ongoing. CPS has not identified the teacher.

Read More