Dorottya Rédai is an activist and academic who holds a PhD in gender studies from Central European University. She spearheaded the children's book "A Fairytale for Everyone," which includes LGBTQ characters. She is a member of the Labrisz Lesbian Association. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion at CNN.

Budapest (CNN) This Sunday will be a defining moment in modern Hungarian history -- a day I'm looking to with a mixed sense of hope and worry.

After 12 years of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist government -- during which time he has turned the country from a liberal democracy to a self-proclaimed "illiberal democracy" -- Hungarians will vote on whether he stays on and continues his path towards autocracy.

The other option at the ballot box is an unprecedented six-party opposition coalition -- and a chance to return our detoured country to the road of democracy.

But Sunday is not just a parliamentary election -- it is also a referendum day. A referendum with manipulative questions targeting people's unease and anxiety about sexual minorities.

The four-question referendum asks the public if they support the "promotion" of content related to sexual orientation to children. Essentially, the referendum is asking people whether they want their children exposed to homosexual propaganda in school and the media.