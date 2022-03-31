Russian troops have withdrawn from Chernobyl, says Ukrainian nuclear operator

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) Russian forces have withdrawn from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, the state enterprise overseeing Ukraine's nuclear power plants said on Thursday.

"It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus," said Energoatom in a statement published on Telegram.

On April 26, 1986, an explosion ripped through the No.4 reactor at Chernobyl, killing 30 people immediately. Countless others died from radiation symptoms in the years that followed.

Photos: The Chernobyl disaster A reactor at the Chernobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster The disaster forced the evacuation of a 30-kilometer zone around the site. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from their homes. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster A worker measures radiation levels at the power plant. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster People are scanned for radioactivity before evacuating. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster Customs officials in Germany closely screen goods, cars and people coming in from Eastern Europe in May 1986. Radioactivity from the Chernobyl nuclear plant threatened to contaminate crops. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster In Finland, milk is tested by authorities for effects of the radiation. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster A farmer in Sweden wears a protective suit as he sifts hay possibly contaminated by the radioactive cloud from Chernobyl in June 1986. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster Construction crews build a containment wall around the damaged unit four reactor in August 1986. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: The Chernobyl disaster A doll remains in an evacuated village in Belarus near Chernobyl. Millions of people were exposed to dangerous radiation levels, and estimates of the final death toll from long-term health problems are as high as 200,000. Hide Caption 9 of 9

In late February, during the first week of the war, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops.

On Thursday Russian troops announced their intention to leave and hand over control to Ukrainian personnel, said Energoatom.

