Russian troops have withdrawn from Chernobyl, says Ukrainian nuclear operator

By Nathan Hodge, CNN

Updated 2:16 PM ET, Thu March 31, 2022

Russian military vehicles are pictured at Chernobyl on February 24, the day they arrived at the plant.
Lviv, Ukraine (CNN)Russian forces have withdrawn from Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, the state enterprise overseeing Ukraine's nuclear power plants said on Thursday.

"It was confirmed that the occupiers, who seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other facilities in the Exclusion Zone, marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with the Republic of Belarus," said Energoatom in a statement published on Telegram.
On April 26, 1986, an explosion ripped through the No.4 reactor at Chernobyl, killing 30 people immediately. Countless others died from radiation symptoms in the years that followed.
    A reactor at the Chernobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere.
    A reactor at the Chernobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, releasing large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere.
    The disaster forced the evacuation of a 30-kilometer zone around the site. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from their homes.
    The disaster forced the evacuation of a 30-kilometer zone around the site. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from their homes.
    A worker measures radiation levels at the power plant.
    A worker measures radiation levels at the power plant.
    People are scanned for radioactivity before evacuating.
    People are scanned for radioactivity before evacuating.
    Customs officials in Germany closely screen goods, cars and people coming in from Eastern Europe in May 1986. Radioactivity from the Chernobyl nuclear plant threatened to contaminate crops.
    Customs officials in Germany closely screen goods, cars and people coming in from Eastern Europe in May 1986. Radioactivity from the Chernobyl nuclear plant threatened to contaminate crops.
    In Finland, milk is tested by authorities for effects of the radiation.
    In Finland, milk is tested by authorities for effects of the radiation.
    A farmer in Sweden wears a protective suit as he sifts hay possibly contaminated by the radioactive cloud from Chernobyl in June 1986.
    A farmer in Sweden wears a protective suit as he sifts hay possibly contaminated by the radioactive cloud from Chernobyl in June 1986.
    Construction crews build a containment wall around the damaged unit four reactor in August 1986.
    Construction crews build a containment wall around the damaged unit four reactor in August 1986.
    A doll remains in an evacuated village in Belarus near Chernobyl. Millions of people were exposed to dangerous radiation levels, and estimates of the final death toll from long-term health problems are as high as 200,000.
    A doll remains in an evacuated village in Belarus near Chernobyl. Millions of people were exposed to dangerous radiation levels, and estimates of the final death toll from long-term health problems are as high as 200,000.
    In late February, during the first week of the war, the plant and its surrounding territory fell into the hands of Russian troops.
      On Thursday Russian troops announced their intention to leave and hand over control to Ukrainian personnel, said Energoatom.
        It also posted the copy of a formal letter purportedly signed by a representative of Russia's National Guard, a representative of Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom and a Chernobyl plant shift manager, with the heading, "The act of acceptance and transfer of protection of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant."
        The letter states that "the administration of the protected facility makes no claims in relation to the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation."
          The Telegram statement from Energoatom said that a small number of "rashists" -- a Ukrainian slur for Russians that combines the words "fascist" and "racist" -- remained at the station.
          "It should be noted that the information about fortifications and trenches that the rashists built right in the Red Forest, the most polluted in the entire Exclusion Zone, was also confirmed," Energoatom said.
          Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant and hold staff hostage: Ukrainian officials
          "So it is not surprising that the occupiers received significant doses of radiation and panicked at the first sign of illness. And it manifested itself very quickly. As a result, almost a riot broke out among the military, and they began to gather from there," continued the statement.
          CNN was not immediately able to verify those claims.
          Separately, Energoatom said there were reports that a column of Russian soldiers who had encircled the town of Slavutych, which was built to house workers at Chernobyl, was also forming up to withdraw toward Belarus.
          The US is also seeing Russian forces "drawing down" from Chernobyl and from the north and northwest of Kyiv, a senior US defense official told reporters Thursday.
          Russia destroys Chernobyl radiation monitoring lab, says Ukraine
          The US believes Russian forces have likely "abandoned Hostomel airport," also known as Antonov International Airport, northwest of Kyiv, the official said.
          The Russian occupation of Chernobyl triggered fears that safety standards inside the exclusion zone could be compromised.
          One week ago, Ukraine's government said that Russian forces had looted and destroyed a lab close to the abandoned nuclear plant, which was used to monitor radioactive waste.