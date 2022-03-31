Charlotte Tilbury’s fan-favorite Pillow Talk makeup collection gets four new additions today, plus a new face. British model, actress and icon Twiggy joins as Charlotte Tilbury’s newest ambassador, accompanied by Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and more in the beauty brand’s Pillow Talk Party campaign. As seen on the models, the new Pillow Talk highlighter, eyeshadow palette and mascara bring even more rosy glamor to the collection. Since the first Pillow Talk lip liner launched in 2013, the line has continued to grow and now offers products for the whole face. Defined by nude pinks and luminous finishes, the Pillow Talk range is a staple in the makeup bags of professional makeup artists, celebrities and beauty novices alike. Discover the details for all of the new Pillow Talk Party products here. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter $45 at Charlotte Tilbury The limited edition Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter, available in two shades (one warm-toned, one cool), provides a luminous, pearlescent finish. If you need any convincing of its glow power, look to Jessica Chastain and Ariana Debose’s recent beauty looks at the 2022 Oscars. The stars’ radiant red carpet looks were topped with the new highlighter, along with other Charlotte Tilbury favorites like the Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Glow Kit $80 at Charlotte Tilbury If you want even more luminosity, the Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter is now available in a set with the Beauty Light Wand, a liquid highlighter available in six shimmering shades. The set is customizable, so you get to choose the perfect shades of each product for you. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams $53 at Charlotte Tilbury This eyeshadow palette features four versatile shades — pearly rose-gold, matte dusky rose, matte berry brown and shimmering rose — for enhancing the eyes. Whether you want a sheer shimmery look or a sultry smokey eye, this palette can carry you from day to night. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop $29 at Charlotte Tilbury From fashion trends to the beauty space, brown has become a chic alternative to the standard black. Now, Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling lengthening and volumizing mascara is available in a deep berry-brown shade to add dimension to your makeup.