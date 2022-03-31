Easter is all about traditions, family gatherings, candy and Easter egg hunts. It’s also the perfect time to add a fabulous new dress to your spring wardrobe. Whether you’re going out to brunch, attending a service or hosting a family dinner, getting dressed up in your Sunday best is even more fun when your dress of choice can take you through the holiday and beyond. Dresses in romantic floral prints and colorful hues are trending this spring and can be especially festive for the holiday. Then, you can dress them down on the weekends with an oversized blazer and sneakers or dress them up for vacation with a cute pair of block-heel sandals and a straw handbag. As for Easter dresses for children and babies, Roberta Petersen, the vice president of merchandising at Hanna Andersson says, “Parents choosing Easter dresses for their kids should focus on finding options that are made-for-play and make running around for the Easter egg hunt a breeze.” She also added, “Details like florals, fruits and rainbow stripes for Easter are always a hit! It’s great when dresses are transitional and can be worn for holidays such as Easter into summer break matched with a bucket hat, then layered with leggings and a sweater for back-to-school.” Below, you’ll find 21 dazzling dress options for women and children that start at just $9 and are sure to look just as stylish in your Easter Sunday photos as they do for a playdate at the park, a romantic date night and anywhere else the season takes you. Women’s Easter dresses Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $150 at Hill House Home This easy, breezy nap dress can be dressed up or down and is available in an array of colors and prints, but you’d better hurry and snag your favorite soon — styles tend to sell out quickly. A New Day Women’s Short-Sleeve A-Line Dress $29.99 at Target Balloon sleeves and a tiered bodice make this floral-print mini a no-brainer for the holiday (and the rest of the season as well!). Plus, it’s available in regular and plus sizes. Who What Wear Women’s Sleeveless Dress $39.99 at Target Like the gorgeous Target find above, this sleeveless midi dress is available in regular and plus sizes and is sure to become your new go-to for the season. J.Crew Squareneck Cotton Poplin Dress in Zinnia Floral $128 $79.50 at J.Crew A square-neck silhouette, voluminous sleeves and a mini hemline? This pastel floral-print number is everything we want in a spring dress. Caslon Gauze Vacation Shirtdress $89 at Nordstrom You can’t go wrong with a classic shirtdress for spring. Dress it up for Easter with your favorite heels and statement earrings then wear it dressed down with sneakers on the weekend. Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Sleeve Lucie Smocked Midi Dress $128 at Madewell Is there anything more comfortable and versatile than a smocked midi dress? We don’t think so. We especially love the pretty eyelet detail on the sleeves of this Madewell number. Lost + Wander Cecilia Maxi Dress From $127.90 at Amazon This maxi dress screams spring with its tie-shoulder details, gorgeous floral pattern and delicate ruffle trim. We have a feeling this is one dress you’ll be reaching for over and over. Girls’ Easter dresses Hanna Andersson Tiered Skater Dress $46 $27.60 at Hanna Andersson This dress is one of Hanna Andersson’s bestsellers, and for good reason. Not only is it cute, comfy and ultra-washable, it’s also available in three spring-ready prints. Cat & Jack Girls’ Tie-Back Sleeveless Woven Dress $20 at Target This oh-so-easy cotton dress is just as perfect for family photos as it is for running around during an Easter egg hunt. Choose from a variety of prints and colors including floral and gingham. Cat & Jack Girls’ Eyelet Flutter-Sleeve Tulle Dress $20 at Target Whether you opt for bright pink or light blue, she’s sure to feel like an Easter princess in this flutter-sleeve tulle dress. Tucker + Tate Gingham Tiered Trapeze Dress $38 $28.50 at Nordstrom Your little one will love the bright, fun colors of this gingham-print dress. J.Crew Girls’ Flutter-Sleeve Ruffle Dress in Eyelet $85 at J.Crew This flutter-sleeve dress is made even sweeter with eyelet ruffles. Choose from a pretty cornflower blue or ivory hue. Gap Kids Plaid Tank Dress $49.95 $39 at Gap A linen-cotton blend dress in a picnic-ready plaid print is essential for the season. Baby Easter dresses Hanna Andersson Baby Easter Dress & Legging Set in Organic Cotton $58 $40.60 at Hanna Andersson This set is a solid option for little ones on the move. Crafted with organic cotton, it’s gentle on sensitive skin and will keep them cozy in colder climates, and the fun bunny print will definitely keep them smiling. Just One You Made by Carter’s Baby Girls’ Gingham Bunny Romper $9 at Target Why stop at one adorable spring print when you can have two? This bunny and gingham printed one-piece is Easter perfection. Popatu Floral Tiered Cotton Dress $38 at Nordstrom A poppy-printed tiered dress with ruffle sleeves will look darling on your little one all season long. H&M Baby Flounce-Trimmed Cotton Dress $9.99 at H&M We love a flouncy, floral-print number and this one does not disappoint. Choose from a pretty light green or blue colorway. Janie and Jack Baby Floral Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress $64 $53.99 at Janie and Jack If you’re looking for something a bit fancier this Easter, you can’t pass up this puff sleeve dress from Janie and Jack. Its smocked bodice is adorned with pretty bows and its tiered skirt has the perfect amount of ruffle detail to make it extra special. Gap Baby Shirtdress Set $44.95 $35 at Gap Of course, we love a baby in gingham for spring and this adorable shirtdress even comes with a matching headband. You can’t get any cuter than this! Good Lad Toddler Girls Yellow Seersucker Easter-Themed Smocked Dress $24.99 at Amazon What’s not to love about this Easter-themed dress? From its bunny details to its yellow seersucker print, this is the ultimate holiday ensemble.