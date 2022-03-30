Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat), a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, is professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and the author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present." She publishes the newsletter Lucid on threats to democracy. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) "Lithuania stands for us. Latvia stands for us." In a video speech to European Union leaders on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listed the countries that have shown solidarity with his people. Then he came to Hungary, and his tone changed. "Hungary.... I want to stop here and be honest. Once and for all. You have to decide for yourself who you are with. Listen, Viktor, do you know what's going on in Mariupol?"

Zelensky's comment referenced the juggling act Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who faces parliamentary elections on Sunday, has performed since Russia's war on Ukraine began just over a month ago.

Russia's war on Ukraine has come to symbolize the global conflict between autocracy and democracy, and the upcoming elections in Hungary, just days from now, stage that struggle. It is unclear whether right-wing populist Orbán's decade-long friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin will harm him at the polls.

Toeing a delicate line in his relations with Putin, fellow EU member states and voters, Orbán has tried to present neutrality as in Hungary's best interests. Yet staying out of Putin's war will become less feasible the longer the conflict goes on.

Orbán, ever the nationalist, justifies his "cautious, pragmatic stance" on Russia's war as a defense of Hungarian well-being and security.