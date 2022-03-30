Saudi-led coalition to halt military operations in Yemen as UN urges truce

(CNN) The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said late on Tuesday it would halt military operations from Wednesday, following a United Nations call for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The UN has been working with the Saudi-led military alliance and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which have been at war since 2015, to secure a peace deal and alleviate a dire humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country.

The truce is the most significant step in peace efforts in more than three years as the international community struggled to end the seven-year-old conflict that has killed tens of thousands and left millions on the brink of starvation.

"The joint forces command of the coalition announces a halt of military operations inside Yemen starting Wednesday at 6 am," Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing a statement from the coalition's spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki.

Houthi leader Mohammed al-Bukaiti tweeted that "the enforced siege on Yemen is a military act because it is enforced by the force of weapons. If the siege is not lifted, the coalition's announcement that it is halting its military operations will be meaningless."

