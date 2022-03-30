We all know Nordstrom as an emporium of premium and designer labels, but the department store’s in-house labels offer all the style at a price that rings up at less than the brand names. Right now, you can score great clothing for women, men and kids — plus some great spring updates for the home. Most are marked down 25%, and it’s all thanks to the Nordstrom Made Sale, going on now. There are more than 4,500 different items currently discounted during the event, but we’ve rounded up some of our favorite discounted in-house picks from the Nordstrom Made Sale. You can shop them all below and then head to Nordstrom’s site or stores for even more. Home goods Nordstrom Cristina Martinez Floral Bloom Throw Blanket $79 $55.30 at Nordstrom Slightly reminiscent of a more bohemian Marimekko pattern, this twill throw blanket is the perfect way to get your house (and you) in the mood for spring. Flip it over to reveal a graphic pattern of faces for a totally different look, making it a super-versatile piece to have around the house. Nordstrom Velvet Rectangular Accent Pillow $49 $36.75 at Nordstrom A little velvet makes everything more glamorous, so if you want to add a splash without going all-in, this on-sale pillow is perfect. Use it on the sofa or toss it on the bed — it’ll look good anywhere. Plus, three springy hues in navy, light yellow and white mean there’s a shade to go with any home’s vibe. Nordstrom Marble & Glass Cloche $49 $36.75 at Nordstrom Show off the dessert or cheese plate at meal’s end with a little glass cloche to make a marble base even prettier — or, more practically, use it to keep flies from getting into sticky sweets when you’re entertaining outside (‘tis the season). Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board $59 $44.25 at Nordstrom Whether you’re going to Instagram your charcuterie or not, you can’t deny that having a beautiful serving board is both practical and pretty, especially when it’s 25% off. Nordstrom ClimaSmart Cooling Down Alternative Comforter $199 $114.97 at Nordstrom Hello hot sleepers! This down-alternative comforter is perfect for swapping out as temperatures rise. It has cooling technology woven in to help both absorb and then release heat for a more comfortable, restful and less-sweaty sleep. Nordstrom Round Jewelry Box $20 $14 at Nordstrom If you’re spending a bit of money on your jewelry — whether everyday or for special occasions — don’t leave your shiny pieces to chance rolling around in suitcase pockets or threatening to puncture plastic bags when you’re traveling. This compact case has a place for everything and zips shut for travel (and it’s great for at-home use, too). Women’s styles BP. Lace Longline Bralette $19 $14.25 at Nordstrom Some of us will never give up the bralette life post-pandemic, and this long-line one is great for adding a little glamour or making things a little smoother under tight tops. There are seven colors available, so stock up while it’s on sale. BP. + Wildfang Crop Mock Neck Top $35 From $18.97 at Nordstrom In a variety of colorways and a wide range of sizes, a top like this is perfect for layering over or under on spring days, and it’s lightweight enough not to make you overheat when the sun comes out. Open Edit Oversize Blazer $79 $59.25 at Nordstrom Wear it in winter with a turtleneck and jeans or for summer with a lace bodysuit and white trousers — no matter the time of year, this chestnut blazer is here for your wardrobe dilemmas and what-to-wear Mondays. Treasure & Bond Leather Biker Jacket $329 $246.75 at Nordstrom You’ll never go wrong with buying a well-made, classic biker jacket (I’ve had mine for eight years and counting), and leather is the perfect weight for cooler spring temps and even cooler spring breezes. BP. Cami Ruched Minidress $35 $26.25 at Nordstrom An LBD for casual nights or an LBD for fancier ones — it’s up to you, but this sleek dress is about as versatile as it gets. BP. Rectangular Sunglasses $15 From $9 at Nordstrom Citrus yellow and acid green seem to be everywhere this spring, and for less than the cost of a desk lunch, you can nab an on-trend pair of rectangular sunglasses that’ll give your outfit a pop. If the color’s a little too bold, you can also grab these in tortoiseshell, black or more graphic black and white to suit your mood, each just $11.25. Zella Live in Pocket Joggers $65 $48.75 at Nordstrom We (and tons of Nordstrom shoppers) are obsessed with Zella’s Live In line, and now that includes joggers as well — not just leggings. Keep your bottom half comfy at home or out and about in these lightweight trousers, now 25% off. Nordstrom Signature Wool & Cashmere Double Face Coat $599 $419.30 at Nordstrom One of our favorite tricks is buying investment items in the off-season, and right now you can nab a gorgeously minimalist wool and cashmere coat for $180 off. Winter white is always the chicest of colors. Men’s styles BP. Solid Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $19 From $14.25 at Nordstrom A great crewneck is a wardrobe staple, and you can stock up on a ton of colors (10, to be exact) for less than $15 each right now. Choose from the basic black, white and gray, or venture into bolder territory for layering and summer days with shades like lily, a very ’90s teal and pale yellow. Nordstrom Men’s 3-Pack No-Show Liner Socks $10 $7.50 at Nordstrom It personally makes me mad to spend money on socks (no one sees them!), but if you must, do it when they’re on sale. A pair for $2.50 isn’t bad these days, and you can choose between a trio of black or a trio of white. Treasure & Bond Space Dye Cotton Sweater $49.50 $37.13 at Nordstrom Space dye has been everywhere this winter, and you can take the trend into spring with this basics-with-a-twist sweater. Choose between six shades that range from subtle (dark oatmeal) to a little bolder (rust! blue!) for your preferred degree of vibrancy. BP. Men’s High-Pile Fleece Quarter-Snap Pullover $45 $22.97 at Nordstrom Some of us still have quite a few weeks of chilly temperatures ahead before spring really kicks into action, and if that’s the case for you, this color-blocked quarter-snap pullover will be a layering piece that sees you through while looking good too. BP. Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot $99.95 From $54.99 at Nordstrom Classic Chelsea boots are great as they are, but add a water-resistant finish for spring’s showers in on-trend chestnut, and you’ve got a pair of winners. Open Edit Men’s Graphic V-Neck Cotton Blend Cardigan $75 $56.25 at Nordstrom Add a bold splash to your all-black outfit or solid crewneck with a graphically patterned cardigan. This one comes in neutral shades that set off what you’re wearing without making the whole ensemble look too chaotic. Kids’ styles Tucker + Tate Kids’ Tutu Dress $45 $33.75 at Nordstrom This dress is the best of both worlds: A gray cotton bodice that’s as easy to clean up after the end of a day of play, plus a pink tutu skirt for a little everyday magic. Tucker + Tate Graphic Tee $21 $15.75 at Nordstrom Whether the shirt describes your baby’s current mood or yours, this playful tee is a great everyday go-to. Open Edit Kids’ Windowpane Plaid Shoulder-Tie Jumpsuit $37 $27.75 at Nordstrom Spring is almost here, and honestly, we wish this jumpsuit came in grown-up sizes. The organic cotton jumpsuit has plenty of room for play and a cool graphic windowpane pattern. It might be a little early for little ones to go sleeveless, but throw a cardigan or cute jacket over the top until the temps rise to the occasion. Nordstrom Kids’ High-Waist Bike Shorts Two-Pack $18 $13.50 at Nordstrom Bike shorts are warm-weather leggings, and this two-pack’s sale price makes picking up a set a no-brainer to round out spring and summer closets. Choose from black and white or pink and heather gray — or both. Nordstrom Solid Dress Shirt $39 $29.25 at Nordstrom Whether it’s needed for a school uniform or family pictures, a fresh button-up is always good to have on hand. This one is available in sizes ranging from Little Boy to Big Boy in white or a classic light blue. Nordstrom Grow With Me 3-Pack Organic Cotton Adjustable Bodysuits $34 From $20.40 at Nordstrom The frustrating thing about buying baby clothes is that babies do what they’re supposed to do and grow out of them. These bodysuits have three snaps so as your little one grows, you can adjust accordingly. Treasure & Bond Kids’ Reversible Two-Piece Swimsuit $38 $28.50 at Nordstrom This two-piece is reversible for two different looks (or four, if your kid doesn’t want to be all matchy-matchy).