Australian TV host set to stand trial in China for allegedly supplying state secrets overseas

(CNN) An Australian TV host is due to face trial in China Thursday for allegedly sharing state secrets in an opaque case that analysts worry may be politically motivated.

Cheng Lei , a former business anchor of China's state broadcaster CGTN, is accused of illegally supplying state secrets overseas, a charge that carries a possible sentence of between five years to life in prison.

A heavy security presence including uniformed police and plain-clothed security personnel were outside the No. 2 People's Intermediate Court in Beijing where Cheng was to be tried on Thursday morning, Reuters reported . Police, who had taped off areas close to the north entrance of the court, checked journalists' IDs and asked them to move away.

Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Canberra had been advised Cheng would stand trial on Thursday, but it's unclear if China has approved its reques