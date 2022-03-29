Grand jury indicts man accused of firing a gun at Louisville mayoral candidate

(CNN) A Kentucky grand jury has indicted Quintez Brown, the man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate, on charges of attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Brown allegedly entered the office Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate, and fired a gun at him on February 14.

Brown, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, faces four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. There were four other people in Greenberg's office at the time, according to a release from Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine.

No one was injured in the shooting, although a round did appear to strike Greenberg's clothing, according to officials.

In February, Brown pleaded not guilty. CNN has reached out to Brown's attorney on Monday's indictment for comment but did not immediately get a response.

