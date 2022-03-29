Oregon will stop enforcing residency requirement in state's Death with Dignity Act

(CNN) After an Oregon physician filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the residency requirement in Oregon's Death with Dignity Act, the ​state, along with the Oregon Medical Board and the Oregon Health Authority, agreed they would no longer apply or enforce the requirement​ -- thus allowing non-Oregon residents to access medical aid in dying in the state.

The ​Death with Dignity Act, enacted in 1997, allows terminally ill ​people in the state to end their lives through ​physician-assisted suicide.

In response to the lawsuit filed by ​Dr. Nicholas Gideonse, ​an Oregon physician who ​was represented by Compassion & Choices, ​a non-profit that advocates for physician-assisted suicide, the state "decided it would not apply or otherwise enforce the residency requirement under the Act," ​according to the Notice of Settlement filed in the US District Court ​in Portland​, Oregon,​ on Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Medical Board, and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office "agreed to draft internal directives stating that they would not apply or otherwise enforce the residency requirement," according to the settlement.

"Oregon has long been the leader in respecting the rights of dying people and state officials' swift resolution of this suit is very much in line with these values. Now, Dr. Gideonse no longer has to disrupt the continuum of care for his non-resident patients who want this option," said Kevin Díaz, the chief legal advocacy officer for Compassion & Choices.

Read More