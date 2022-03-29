Florida man indicted in killing of Daytona Beach couple, who a state attorney says 'were picked at random'

(CNN) A Florida grand jury has formally indicted an Orlando man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple earlier this month in what officials are calling a random attack.

Jean R. Macean, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the deaths of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to an indictment from the Voluisa County Judicial Circuit Court released Tuesday.

The indictment claims Macean stabbed the couple to death with a knife.

Macean's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jessica Roberts, issued a written plea of not guilty on his behalf earlier this month. CNN has reached out to Macean's attorney for comment but has not received a response.

The couple's bodies were found in a grassy area in front of a Daytona Beach home around 1 a.m. on March 6, according to an affidavit from the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD). The victims were found with "deep lacerations" in their throats, the affidavit said.

